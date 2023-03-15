Author K. L. Smith’s Newly Released "Life's Dance" is a Touching Series of Stories the Author Experienced That Formed the Course of Her Journey and Outlook on Life
“Life's Dance,” from Christian Faith Publishing author K. L. Smith, is a collection of memories from the author's past that explore her journey through life, and the incredible people and moments she experienced along the way. Smith's story reveals how life is brimming with both good and bad moments and how holding on to the good times and one's faith can help carry oneself through anything.
Henrico, NC, March 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Life's Dance”: a heartfelt memoir that explores various moments that have shaped the author’s life, from her struggles to her triumphs, and the various people who have helped her along the way. “Life's Dance” is the creation of published author K. L. Smith, a loving wife and grandmother who worked in a management position for Southern Bell Telephone Company before earning a degree in nursing science with Wake Tech and working as a registered nurse in several North Carolina hospitals for twelve years before retiring.
“‘Life’s Dance’ is an assortment of my life’s memories and experiences that, even in my twilight years of life, still sit prominently in my heart and soul,” Smith writes. “I love all the characters that have traveled into and out of my life. Each character, whether good, bad, or in-between, added something to advance the days of my life. Life is a dance filled with every genre of music and lyrics and every type of dance. Some of the dances and musical lyrics of my life have been sad with hard lessons to learn. Some have been slow and sweet. Others have been frenzied, joyful, exciting, adventurous, passionate, and filled with love. Some of the people that I have met dance to the beat of a different drummer than most of us.”
Smith continues, “This assortment of my life’s memories and experiences is in no particular order. I have written them as they have popped randomly into my head and flowed through my fingers onto the pages of this book. Each memory and experience represent a footprint on my heart and life that have served to make me the person that I am. I am incredibly grateful that God has given me the life that I have been fortunate enough to live.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, K. L. Smith’s new book is a fascinating journey that weaves an intimate self-portrait of the author and reveals to readers how Smith survived everything in her life through her faith and with the help of her loved ones by her side. Deeply personal and expertly paced, “Life’s Dance” is sure to keep the hearts and minds of readers captivated and remain with them long after its conclusion.
Consumers can purchase “Life's Dance” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Life's Dance,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
“‘Life’s Dance’ is an assortment of my life’s memories and experiences that, even in my twilight years of life, still sit prominently in my heart and soul,” Smith writes. “I love all the characters that have traveled into and out of my life. Each character, whether good, bad, or in-between, added something to advance the days of my life. Life is a dance filled with every genre of music and lyrics and every type of dance. Some of the dances and musical lyrics of my life have been sad with hard lessons to learn. Some have been slow and sweet. Others have been frenzied, joyful, exciting, adventurous, passionate, and filled with love. Some of the people that I have met dance to the beat of a different drummer than most of us.”
Smith continues, “This assortment of my life’s memories and experiences is in no particular order. I have written them as they have popped randomly into my head and flowed through my fingers onto the pages of this book. Each memory and experience represent a footprint on my heart and life that have served to make me the person that I am. I am incredibly grateful that God has given me the life that I have been fortunate enough to live.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, K. L. Smith’s new book is a fascinating journey that weaves an intimate self-portrait of the author and reveals to readers how Smith survived everything in her life through her faith and with the help of her loved ones by her side. Deeply personal and expertly paced, “Life’s Dance” is sure to keep the hearts and minds of readers captivated and remain with them long after its conclusion.
Consumers can purchase “Life's Dance” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Life's Dance,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories