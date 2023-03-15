Author K. L. Smith’s Newly Released "Life's Dance" is a Touching Series of Stories the Author Experienced That Formed the Course of Her Journey and Outlook on Life

“Life's Dance,” from Christian Faith Publishing author K. L. Smith, is a collection of memories from the author's past that explore her journey through life, and the incredible people and moments she experienced along the way. Smith's story reveals how life is brimming with both good and bad moments and how holding on to the good times and one's faith can help carry oneself through anything.