Diane Johnston Ashmore’s Newly Released "After the Rain" is a Compelling Continuation of a Dramatic Tale of Fidelity and Faith
“After the Rain,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Diane Johnston Ashmore, is a passionate tale of marital challenges and unexpected twists of fate following a shocking affair.
Worcester, MA, March 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “After the Rain”: an engrossing follow-up to a tale of betrayal. “After the Rain” is the creation of published author Diane Johnston Ashmore, an ardent follower of God and a prolific writer.
Ashmore shares, “After the Rain is the second part and the ending from the first book, A Rainy Day. Now this ending, as you begin to read, will have your head turning. As I was writing it, I thought, You’re going way out with this. LOL. But I want you to wonder, as a reader, Where is she going next?
“So this is about the affair that Marie had, and her husband found out. Now do they stay married? Did they divorce? Did he cheat? Hmmm, you will have to read on to find out. I so do hope you enjoy my work as I loved writing it all for you. And just see what happens after the rain. Love y’all! God bless.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Diane Johnston Ashmore’s new book will shock and delight readers as they race to see how this passionate narrative results.
Ashmore brings readers another delightful drama that is certain to engage the imagination and inspire the spirit.
Consumers can purchase “After the Rain” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “After the Rain,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Ashmore shares, “After the Rain is the second part and the ending from the first book, A Rainy Day. Now this ending, as you begin to read, will have your head turning. As I was writing it, I thought, You’re going way out with this. LOL. But I want you to wonder, as a reader, Where is she going next?
“So this is about the affair that Marie had, and her husband found out. Now do they stay married? Did they divorce? Did he cheat? Hmmm, you will have to read on to find out. I so do hope you enjoy my work as I loved writing it all for you. And just see what happens after the rain. Love y’all! God bless.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Diane Johnston Ashmore’s new book will shock and delight readers as they race to see how this passionate narrative results.
Ashmore brings readers another delightful drama that is certain to engage the imagination and inspire the spirit.
Consumers can purchase “After the Rain” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “After the Rain,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories