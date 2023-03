Author James P. Mroz’s Newly Released "My Best Friend" Reveals the Special Bond a Parent and Child Share, Inspired by the Author and His Own Children and Grandchildren

Irons, MI, March 16, 2023 --( PR.com )-- “My Best Friend”: a delightful story of a young boy who recounts all the activities he shares with his father over the course of a fun-filled day. “My Best Friend” is the creation of published author James P. Mroz, a retired father and grandfather and a singer in his church’s choir.“This book is about the great times a parent and child can share together,” writes Mroz. “As a parent and grandparent, I have enjoyed reading books to my children when I would tuck them into bed at night, also all the great times we shared playing in the yard and building snowmen in the winter. Being a parent is a true blessing that I am so pleased to have experienced in my lifetime.”Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James P. Mroz’s new book is a beautiful testament to the love a parent has for their child and serves as a reminder to cherish those special moments. With colorful artwork to help bring Mroz’s tale to life, “My Best Friend” is a beautiful story that readers of all ages can connect with and enjoy over and over again.Consumers can purchase “My Best Friend” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “My Best Friend”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.