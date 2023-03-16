Author James P. Mroz’s Newly Released "My Best Friend" Reveals the Special Bond a Parent and Child Share, Inspired by the Author and His Own Children and Grandchildren

“My Best Friend,” from Christian Faith Publishing author James P. Mroz, is an adorable story that follows a young boy and his father as they go throughout their day playing games and spending quality time together. As the boy reflects upon their day, he discovers the unending love his father has for him, and he is thankful to know his father will always be there for him.