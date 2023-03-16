Author James P. Mroz’s Newly Released "My Best Friend" Reveals the Special Bond a Parent and Child Share, Inspired by the Author and His Own Children and Grandchildren
“My Best Friend,” from Christian Faith Publishing author James P. Mroz, is an adorable story that follows a young boy and his father as they go throughout their day playing games and spending quality time together. As the boy reflects upon their day, he discovers the unending love his father has for him, and he is thankful to know his father will always be there for him.
Irons, MI, March 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “My Best Friend”: a delightful story of a young boy who recounts all the activities he shares with his father over the course of a fun-filled day. “My Best Friend” is the creation of published author James P. Mroz, a retired father and grandfather and a singer in his church’s choir.
“This book is about the great times a parent and child can share together,” writes Mroz. “As a parent and grandparent, I have enjoyed reading books to my children when I would tuck them into bed at night, also all the great times we shared playing in the yard and building snowmen in the winter. Being a parent is a true blessing that I am so pleased to have experienced in my lifetime.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James P. Mroz’s new book is a beautiful testament to the love a parent has for their child and serves as a reminder to cherish those special moments. With colorful artwork to help bring Mroz’s tale to life, “My Best Friend” is a beautiful story that readers of all ages can connect with and enjoy over and over again.
Consumers can purchase “My Best Friend” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Best Friend”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories