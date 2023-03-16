Nicole D. Macklin’s New Book, "The Divine Presence," is a Stirring Read Encouraging Readers to Place Their Faith in the Lord to Carry Them Through the Darkest of Times
Roanoke, VA, March 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Nicole D. Macklin has completed her most recent book, “The Divine Presence: Getting to Know Yourself Through the Heavenly Father”: a profound account that reveals how the author survived each and every one of her life’s struggles with the everlasting love of the Lord and the saving blood of Christ.
“The title ‘Divine Presence’ came from God when one day, I was down to my last rope in life,” writes Macklin. “And he came to me and let me hear his voice telling me, ‘everything is going to be okay.’ The sound of his voice was like sweet soft waves of water with a stern tone. Can you imagine being in the presence of God? And you can feel it in your heart that he’s with you? That he is not going to let you go? The best feeling ever!
“But with his divine presence, nothing or no one can penetrate that. No anger or drama. Not even a broken heart can override that feeling of God’s presence. The heavenly Father loves you through all your pain, and I am here to share what he has done for me. He will do the same for you if you just believe and hold on to your faith. It’s been many times, even through my faith in God, I felt like giving up. Not holding on anymore. But when God gives you his divine presence, there’s no way he is going to let you fall and not get back up. He is going to let you see and feel that he is with you.”
Published by Fulton Books, Nicole D. Macklin’s book is inspired by the author’s desire to help those who have become so lost in life they have chosen to give up by encouraging them to seek out a relationship with the Lord and place their burdens in his hands.
Drawing on her own experiences of surviving abuse and seeking out God to give her the strength to survive, Macklin shows just how powerful one’s faith can be in turning one’s life around and that it is never too late to make a difference and accept Christ into one’s heart.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Divine Presence: Getting to Know Yourself Through the Heavenly Father” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
