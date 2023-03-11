Katie’s Pizza Will Donate to Project MEGSSS, Help Inspire Students to Think Differently About Mathematics
St. Louis, MO, March 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s next Giveback Tuesday event will take place on Tuesday, March 14 in Rock Hill, Missouri. Giveback Tuesday is being held on Pi Day in celebration of pi and pizza pie. Funds raised from the day will be donated to Project MEGSSS, a nonprofit organization that inspires students in 3rd through 8th grade to think differently about mathematics and see how capable they are in the field of STEM.
Every month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100% of profits from the entire day to the charity. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $351,160 to local nonprofit organizations.
Project MEGSSS will use the funds raised from Giveback Tuesday to expand the mathematic learning opportunities they provide in-person and online.
Their Elements program, which is highly competitive and selective, uses the Elements of Mathematics (EM) curriculum. The program begins with an introductory symbolic logic course and then develops from the basics of computer programming into mathematical proof.
MathJam, a weeklong summer program, blends mathematics with arts, puzzles, music, and more to give students a connection between mathematics and the real world. This is newly created to develop a love of learning, especially mathematics, in all students.
This nonprofit organization, founded in 1980, is extending its reach to underserved public school districts and parochial schools this year. To learn more about Project MEGSSS, please visit https://megsss.org/.
About Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria
Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open Monday through Thursday from 11 am to 10 pm, on Friday from 11 am to 11 pm, on Saturday from 10 am to 11 pm, and Sunday from 10 am to 10 pm. Curbside pickup and patio service will also be available. To order curbside pickup, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com.
Contact
Katie Collier
(314) 942-6555
www.katiespizzaandpasta.com
