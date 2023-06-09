P1Press to Release "The Girl Who Stole My Chair!" a Novel by Thadeus Parkland
Dallas, TX, June 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- "The Girl Who Stole My Chair!" is the third novel by Thadeus Parkland.
A multi-racial child abandoned at birth by her parents is left to be raised by her maternal grandmother in East Texas. After her grandmother’s death, her true origin is revealed. Subsequent revelations force her to make a choice; be kind and forgiving as her grandmother taught her, or seek revenge for abandonment.
Available through online orders at Barnes and NobleTM and P1Press.co in paperback and E-Book.
Preview at Book2Look. https://b2l.bz/Z1ReHk E-Book copies are available to press editors at no charge through P1Press.co.
P1 Press is a subsidiary of P1EG, LLC., in Dallas, TX.
https://p1press.co
