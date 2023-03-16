Author N. Eisenrose’s New Book, "SITPOE (Situational Poetry)," is an Assortment of Poems That Reflect on Various Situations in Life
Recent release “SITPOE (Situational Poetry),” from Newman Springs Publishing author N. Eisenrose, is a collection of heartfelt poems written to reflect on various situations, thoughts, and feelings from the author's life. Each passage offers an intimate look into the author's mind and invites readers to consider the world around them through a new lens.
New York, NY, March 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- N. Eisenrose has completed her new book, “SITPOE (Situational Poetry)”: a series of thought-provoking poems and ruminations that challenge readers to reflect upon their lives and expand their minds through exploring the author’s point of view.
“‘SITPOE (Situational Poetry)’ is a collection of poems about various situations in life, from sexy to somber topics and almost everything in between,” writes Eisenrose. “The diverse topics reflect a range of thoughts, feelings, and experiences—imaginary, hypothetical, and realistic. Each topic is placed into its own chapter, grouping similar subjects together. Some chapters contain poems that are light and entertaining and will make you smile, while others are of a darker nature and will inspire you to ponder more complicated situations in life.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, N. Eisenrose’s captivating poems have been carefully crafted with a point, a concept, a perspective, an experience, a dream, fantasy, and reality that is formed by or within each situational poem. Each entry holds its own unique meaning and purpose that will provoke a wide variety of emotions within readers as they follow along on Eisenrose’s poetic journey through the author’s very soul.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “SITPOE (Situational Poetry)” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
