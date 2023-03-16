Author N. Eisenrose’s New Book, "SITPOE (Situational Poetry)," is an Assortment of Poems That Reflect on Various Situations in Life

Recent release “SITPOE (Situational Poetry),” from Newman Springs Publishing author N. Eisenrose, is a collection of heartfelt poems written to reflect on various situations, thoughts, and feelings from the author's life. Each passage offers an intimate look into the author's mind and invites readers to consider the world around them through a new lens.