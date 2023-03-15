Author Valentina Virginia Mtz. Stroud’s New Book, “Mariposas en mi boca,” is an Emotional Ride Centered Around One Girl's Struggles to Return to Her Beloved Grandparents
Recent release “Mariposas en mi boca,” from Page Publishing author Valentina Virginia Mtz. Stroud, follows a young girl who is sent to live with her maternal grandparents at the age of three. Now being forced to return to her parents, she'll stop at nothing to return to her grandparents where she feels safest, but when she finally does, a surprise awaits her she never could have seen coming.
La Crosse, WI, March 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Valentina Virginia Mtz. Stroud has completed her new book, “Mariposas en mi boca”: a powerful story of a young girl who is separated by force from the grandparents who raised her to return to her parents, resulting in her multiple attempts to return to the only home she’s ever truly known.
Born in Mexico, author Valentina Virginia Mtz. Stroud moved to the United States as an adult, where she lives with her husband in the state of Wisconsin. As both her two daughters, already married and professionals, live in Mexico, as well as most of her family, Stroud travels to Mexico frequently and feels privileged to get to know both cultures.
“Un accidente de carretera, del cual sobreviven los padres de dos niñas, cambia el rumbo de la vida de la más pequeña de tres años, quien se va a vivir con los abuelos maternos,” shares Stroud.
“Años después, debe ser regresada con sus padres. Esa separación le afecta emocionalmente, y nadie la ayuda. Ella busca sus propios medios de regresar con sus abuelos, pero muchos de sus intentos son malogrados. Entonces, se aferra a buscar cómo comprar una bicicleta, segura de que esa es la solución para cumplir su objetivo. Esa obstinación por obtener ese artefacto mecánico desencadena eventos inimaginables en su vida. Al fin, cuando lo logra... no te puedes perder con qué se encuentra…”
Published by Page Publishing, Valentina Virginia Mtz. Stroud’s thrilling story takes readers on a captivating and unforgettable journey, where family secrets come to light that will forever change the course of everyone’s life. Expertly paced and emotionally stirring, “Mariposas en mi boca” is sure to remain with readers long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Mariposas en mi boca” online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
