Author Valentina Virginia Mtz. Stroud’s New Book, “Mariposas en mi boca,” is an Emotional Ride Centered Around One Girl's Struggles to Return to Her Beloved Grandparents

Recent release “Mariposas en mi boca,” from Page Publishing author Valentina Virginia Mtz. Stroud, follows a young girl who is sent to live with her maternal grandparents at the age of three. Now being forced to return to her parents, she'll stop at nothing to return to her grandparents where she feels safest, but when she finally does, a surprise awaits her she never could have seen coming.