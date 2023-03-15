Author Connie Hendrickson’s New Book, “The Spider and the Waterberry Tree: A ‘Tall’ African Tale,” is an Inspiring Story About Friendship and Courage
Recent release “The Spider and the Waterberry Tree: A ‘Tall’ African Tale,” from Page Publishing author Connie Hendrickson, offers an example of friendship and courage that people of all ages can learn from.
DeForest, WI, March 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Connie Hendrickson, who has taught children of all ages for over thirty years, has completed her new book, “The Spider and the Waterberry Tree: A ‘Tall’ African Tale”: an expressive story about a spider that desperately needs to get water to the waterberry tree that is no match for the heat of the African sun.
The spider seeks the help of passerby clouds, a stream of giggling fish, a family of hungry baboons, and finally, a herd of snobbish elephants. In the end, it would seem that even the African sun is no match for the friendship between a spider and the waterberry tree that finally gets the help it needs. Waterberry trees are native to Africa, bear fruit, and depend on low-lying water for their survival.
Hendrickson writes, “Trying to catch a breeze, a spider dangles lazily off a branch of a waterberry tree. The scorching African sun means no harm but is making life difficult especially for the poor tree.”
Published by Page Publishing, Connie Hendrickson’s touching tale encourages young readers and listeners to be kind and compassionate to others.
Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase “The Spider and the Waterberry Tree: A “Tall” African Tale” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
