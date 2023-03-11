The Gorden Companies Announces Sale of Foothill Mini Storage in Boulder City, NV
Las Vegas, NV, March 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jeff Gorden of The Gorden Companies has arranged the sale of Foothill Mini Storage in Boulder City, Nevada. The self-storage facility sold February 22, 2023 for $2,900,000. The property spans 1.2 acres and provides 218 spaces of self-storage. Jeff Gorden represented the Seller.
Jeff Gorden shared the following about the sale, “The sale of Foothill Mini Storage is another example of the premium we’ve been able to achieve for sellers. This property sold at a per square foot value that is 118% higher than comparable self-storage properties. Our team has arranged the sale of multiple properties such as this one. At closing, Buyer and Seller were both very pleased with the results and are looking forward to new projects.”
The Seller had this to say, “During the process, I also sold an apartment building using another realtor. I am much more confident that I got a fair price for the warehouses. The self-storage transaction was much more complicated but I felt the sale was much easier. You organized my information in a very professional easy to understand format. I think this helped us quickly receive more offers.”
Jeff Gorden is the Arizona and Nevada Broker Affiliate for the Argus Self Storage Advisors (www.argus-selfstorage.com) and specializes in self-storage and RV storage investment properties.
Gorden’s team is actively searching for additional Self Storage and RV Storage purchase and development opportunities. Please send prospective properties to info@gorden-group.com or call 702-643-1000. (www.gorden-group.com)
Jeff Gorden
The Gorden Group
Arizona | Nevada
480-331-8880 | 702-643-1000
Visit us online @ gordenstoragegroup.com
an Argus Self Storage Advisors Affiliate
Our office in Nevada is at:
The Gorden Company
8275 South Eastern Avenue, Suite 200
Las Vegas, NV 89123
Jeff Gorden shared the following about the sale, “The sale of Foothill Mini Storage is another example of the premium we’ve been able to achieve for sellers. This property sold at a per square foot value that is 118% higher than comparable self-storage properties. Our team has arranged the sale of multiple properties such as this one. At closing, Buyer and Seller were both very pleased with the results and are looking forward to new projects.”
The Seller had this to say, “During the process, I also sold an apartment building using another realtor. I am much more confident that I got a fair price for the warehouses. The self-storage transaction was much more complicated but I felt the sale was much easier. You organized my information in a very professional easy to understand format. I think this helped us quickly receive more offers.”
Jeff Gorden is the Arizona and Nevada Broker Affiliate for the Argus Self Storage Advisors (www.argus-selfstorage.com) and specializes in self-storage and RV storage investment properties.
Gorden’s team is actively searching for additional Self Storage and RV Storage purchase and development opportunities. Please send prospective properties to info@gorden-group.com or call 702-643-1000. (www.gorden-group.com)
Jeff Gorden
The Gorden Group
Arizona | Nevada
480-331-8880 | 702-643-1000
Visit us online @ gordenstoragegroup.com
an Argus Self Storage Advisors Affiliate
Our office in Nevada is at:
The Gorden Company
8275 South Eastern Avenue, Suite 200
Las Vegas, NV 89123
Contact
The Gorden CompaniesContact
Jeff Gorden
480-331-8880
gorden-group.com
KW Commercial
2077 E. Warner Road
Tempe, AZ 85284
Jeff Gorden
480-331-8880
gorden-group.com
KW Commercial
2077 E. Warner Road
Tempe, AZ 85284
Categories