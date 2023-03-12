Extremis Publishing Releases Innovative New Robin Hood Road Trip Guide by Nottinghamshire Author
History Enthusiast Reveals Book About the Enduring Legacy of England's Favourite Outlaw
Stirling, United Kingdom, March 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Robin Hood is arguably the best-known figure in English folklore, challenged only by King Arthur in the annals of the country's history when it comes to historical prominence. But what is the truth behind the legend of this enigmatic figure, his companions and his adversaries - and what became of them after their celebrated adventures? This is the very question being addressed by Robin Hood enthusiast Neil Hallam, who has taken up the task of tracing Robin Hood's exploits through some of the most beautiful areas of England.
Neil has designed a totally new road trip, covering 500 miles of striking locations throughout counties including Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire, South Yorkshire and Derbyshire, where he invites visitors to join him on the trip of a lifetime as he searches for the facts behind this famous yet inscrutable outlaw. His travels took him far beyond busy Nottingham and Sherwood Forest to the village of Robin Hood, the bucolic hamlet of Loxley, charming Whitby and the beautiful Robin Hood’s Bay, via a plethora of caves, coves, churches, crags and castles just waiting to be discovered along the way. Details of the route can be found on the official website at: https://500rh.co.uk/
With an eventful career that has involved experience as a legal expert, police officer, journalist, novelist and celebrant, Neil has led an interesting life, and time spent in this historically important area since his formative years has given him a lifelong respect for the Robin Hood story. Drawing on historical research, national folklore and local legend, Neil has pieced together a fascinating and entertaining tapestry of swashbuckling adventures, intriguing mysteries and ancient curiosities which are now being related in a new book, "The Robin Hood 500 Route," published by Scotland's Extremis Publishing Ltd. It is his hope that the route will not only shine a light on the fascinating history behind the many Robin Hood legends, but will also inspire visitors to come to the area and visit each and every amazing location for themselves.
"Neil has produced a fascinating account of Robin Hood's impact across England," says Julie Christie, director of Extremis Publishing. "The little-known facts he presents are entertaining and informative in equal measure. This book will bring to life not just the tales of yesteryear, but a vibrant part of Britain which is full of charm and cultural significance."
"The Robin Hood 500 Route" is released on Friday 31st March 2023, and will be available from all good online booksellers and independent bookshops worldwide. For more information about the book, please visit the Extremis Publishing website at: https://www.extremispublishing.com/the-robin-hood-500-route.html
