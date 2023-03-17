Author Jeffrey Griffin’s New Book, "The Mafia Diaries," Follows Six Italian Immigrants Who Begin Their Own Criminal Enterprise After Escaping Murder Charges Back Home
Recent release “The Mafia Diaries,” from Page Publishing author Jeffrey Griffin, is a spellbinding story that centers around six young Italian immigrants who flee to America to avoid facing murder charges back home. Instead of trying to get a fresh new start free of crime, the six begin their own gang, which grows in power to become the modern-day Mafia, with incredible influence and power.
Larwill, IN, March 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jeffrey Griffin has completed his new book, “The Mafia Diaries”: a gripping and riveting story that follows a group of immigrants on the run from the law who arrive in America and form their own powerful organization which eventually evolves into the Mafia.
Originally from a large city in Ohio, J. A. Griffin currently resides in a small rural town in Indiana with his wife and two dogs; Tiberius, a basset hound; and Nerys, a dachshund; along with his cat, Uhura. He enjoys spending time with his grandkids and tending to his rose and flower gardens. An avid reader of many genres and an American history buff, he has taken his two favorite hobbies and blended a tale of intrigue taken straight from history itself.
“It is 1869 in America, and a group of Scillian immigrants have arrived on its shores, escaping from charges of murder in their home country,” writes Griffin. “They form an organization called the Black Hand Gang, which becomes the modern-day Mafia. By using bribery, blackmail, and extortion, they gain control of contracts with the United States government and eventually gain so much power and influence they use it to decide who will become the president of the United States and control the government from the shadows and assassinate anyone who defies them, including the president.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jeffrey Griffin’s exhilarating tale will take readers on a stunning journey full of corruption, suspense, and murder. With danger around every turn, “The Mafia Diaries” will leave readers on the edge of their seats, desperate for more right up until the shocking conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Mafia Diaries” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Originally from a large city in Ohio, J. A. Griffin currently resides in a small rural town in Indiana with his wife and two dogs; Tiberius, a basset hound; and Nerys, a dachshund; along with his cat, Uhura. He enjoys spending time with his grandkids and tending to his rose and flower gardens. An avid reader of many genres and an American history buff, he has taken his two favorite hobbies and blended a tale of intrigue taken straight from history itself.
“It is 1869 in America, and a group of Scillian immigrants have arrived on its shores, escaping from charges of murder in their home country,” writes Griffin. “They form an organization called the Black Hand Gang, which becomes the modern-day Mafia. By using bribery, blackmail, and extortion, they gain control of contracts with the United States government and eventually gain so much power and influence they use it to decide who will become the president of the United States and control the government from the shadows and assassinate anyone who defies them, including the president.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jeffrey Griffin’s exhilarating tale will take readers on a stunning journey full of corruption, suspense, and murder. With danger around every turn, “The Mafia Diaries” will leave readers on the edge of their seats, desperate for more right up until the shocking conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Mafia Diaries” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories