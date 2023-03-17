Author Jeffrey Griffin’s New Book, "The Mafia Diaries," Follows Six Italian Immigrants Who Begin Their Own Criminal Enterprise After Escaping Murder Charges Back Home

Recent release “The Mafia Diaries,” from Page Publishing author Jeffrey Griffin, is a spellbinding story that centers around six young Italian immigrants who flee to America to avoid facing murder charges back home. Instead of trying to get a fresh new start free of crime, the six begin their own gang, which grows in power to become the modern-day Mafia, with incredible influence and power.