Author Marvin E. Vaughn Jr.’s New Book, "Freaky Friday A Jurassic Adventure," is About Five Teenagers Being Sent Back Through Time to the Jurassic Period
Recent release “Freaky Friday A Jurassic Adventure,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Marvin E. Vaughn Jr., is the story of five students being sent back through time from the jungle of high school to the jungle of the past.
East St. Louis, IL, March 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Marvin E. Vaughn Jr., a St. Louis native who’s been writing for over a decade, has completed his new book, “Freaky Friday A Jurassic Adventure”: a gripping story that follows five teens of Bernard High, fairly regular kids dealing with regular trials and tribulations of teenage life when they are each sucked into the past by a radioactive time portal and are sent back to the Jurassic era.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Marvin E. Vaughn Jr.’s thrilling tale follows the five as they work together to find out how to survive in this new world from the dangers of the prehistoric times while desperately trying to find a way back home and understanding the truth of how they got into this situation in the first place.
Readers who wish to experience this wild work can purchase “Freak Friday A Jurassic Adventure” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; if the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
