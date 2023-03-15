Author Alice J. Harris-Wood’s New Book, "Criminal Defense Redemption," is the Book of a Girl’s Story of Innocence Through Genetic Hardship
Recent release “Criminal Defense Redemption,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Alice J. Harris-Wood, is the story of Lola and her fight to prove her innocence through the hardship of her own family’s history.
Bradenton, FL, March 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Alice J. Harris-Wood, the founder of The Fisher House, a high school teacher, local civic leader, and church music director, has completed her new book, “Criminal Defense Redemption”: a gripping story that follows Lola, a young girl on the wrong side of a jail cell trying to prove her innocence, not because she didn’t commit the crime, but because of a genetic defect that has plagued her family for generations.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Alice J. Harris-Wood’s fascinating tale seeks to document and follow both sides of her family, the Harrisons and Donovans, and their criminal activities in each generation, but also to go in depth to prove the innocence of Lola and others who fell victim to this gene rather than actively choosing a life of crime.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Criminal Defense Redemption” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; if the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Alice J. Harris-Wood’s fascinating tale seeks to document and follow both sides of her family, the Harrisons and Donovans, and their criminal activities in each generation, but also to go in depth to prove the innocence of Lola and others who fell victim to this gene rather than actively choosing a life of crime.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Criminal Defense Redemption” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; if the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories