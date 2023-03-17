Rachel Villatoro’s Newly Released "Tacit Love: Book One" Brings Readers a Moving Tale of Heartbreak and Unexpected Connections
“Tacit Love: Book One,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rachel Villatoro, is a compelling tale of murder and mayhem as a young woman finds unexpected love following a tragic loss.
Hot Springs National, AR, March 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Tacit Love: Book One”: a gripping fiction that blends exciting action with thoughtful, relevant scripture. “Tacit Love: Book One” is the creation of published author Rachel Villatoro, a dedicated wife, mother of four, and proud daughter.
Villatoro shares, “Graciela Lombardi, an ambassador’s daughter with great potential, finds herself without a family and in danger when her family is assassinated by the Mafia boss Federico Desoto. Cristobal Santos has been chasing the infamous murderer ever since his own family was brutally killed by the man. In a providential turn of events, the two cross each other’s paths and immediately connect.
"When Cristobal Santos and Graciela Lombardi are each faced with their tragedy, Cristobal buries himself in the pursuit of justice while Graciela is emotionally overwhelmed with shock. Immediately they form a tacit love due to their shared experiences, but will their love be enough to heal their wounded spirits, or do they need something beyond human comprehension? As God becomes real in their lives, will their relationship with Him carry them through the impending trials they will face?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rachel Villatoro’s new book is the first exciting installment to the author’s “Malaga Series.”
Villatoro delivers a warmhearted romance alongside action and adventure within the pages of her first novel that is certain to captivate.
Consumers can purchase “Tacit Love: Book One” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Tacit Love: Book One,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
