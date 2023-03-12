The Next Generation of ABD Custom Luxury Homes Announced for the Contemporary Age
Providence Phase Two includes ABD's Hampton Landing, which is building now. There are some inventory homes and a few custom golf lots available. Hampton Green is coming soon with new contemporary architecture and a few surprises such as a Courtyard with rear pool option.
Davenport, FL, March 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Buyers of ABD Development Company’s homes in Providence Golf Club Community are generally those with higher quality tastes who wish to personalize with the top levels of upgrades. Hampton Green at Providence by ABD is slated to begin selling this year and is surrounded by the 10th, 11th, 17th, and 18th holes of the Providence golf course. The neighborhood will offer incredible conservation views and a location closest to the Clubhouse - plus contemporary new home designs.
The Orlando real estate market is preparing itself for the next generation of ABD custom luxury homes. The Aspen Estate model will be one of the new contemporary designs building soon in Hampton Green. This floor plan offers 3239 square feet of prime upgrades as standards and smart home technology for elegant home sites. The Aspen Estate model and other fresh ABD offerings are on the horizon for buyers who seek a completely customized home in the Central Florida area to suit their higher quality tastes and preferred modern style.
Providence backs up to the Reedy Creek Preserve, a land mitigation bank of 5,000 acres. Homes in Providence are very close to the Disney amusement park area but most of its neighborhoods do not allow short term rentals so neighbors most likely own their home. This gated golf community has nearly 2,000 homes and a well funded HOA; there have been no assessments and the monthly fee is just $133 per month (no CDDs). If you know the area, you know it is remarkable to pay this little for this many amenities and such convenience to Orlando.
“Currently, we have a variety of spec homes ready as soon as late spring 2023 in Hampton Landing at Providence,” stated Yuval Botansky, President of ABD. “Choose from an array of Marbella and Courtyard models, including our daring new Courtyard with a luxury cabana in place of the customary pool house. If someone wishes to choose all finishes and specify upgrades, including designing their own pool, completion date is closer to Fall 2023.”
