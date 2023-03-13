Air-Weigh to Introduce Next Generation IoT Weight Management Platform at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Eugene, OR, March 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Air-Weigh will be introducing the latest next generation IoT Weight Management Platform at the CONEXPO-CON/AGG Show taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada, March 14th through the 18th, 2023. The CONEXPO-CON/AGG Show is the largest construction show in North America, taking place every three years, featuring the latest in industry technologies and innovations, products, and services for the construction industries.
Air-Weigh will be exhibiting in the North Hall at Booth #N11063, demonstrating the next generation on-board scales- an IoT Weight Management Platform. Available for air and mechanical suspensions. Fleets of all sizes will be able to easily manage weight data to save time, fuel, and money, with features including real-time J1939/CAN integration and a network of sensors able to capture weight data at the edge. Weight data is communicated to the cloud through industry telematics partners.
Alongside the IoT Weight Management Platform, Air-Weigh will be showcasing the newest addition to the Air-Weigh on-board scale solutions product family, QuickWeigh, an economical, retail-packaged digital PSI gauge and scale, and the industry favorite on-board scale system, LoadMaxx.
Our Air-Weigh sales team will be able to assist with any questions at Booth #N11063 in the North Hall of the CONEXPO-CON/AGG show.
For more information, please reach out to their team at 888-459-3444 or visit their website at www.air-weigh.com.
About Air-Weigh: Air-Weigh is an On-Board Scale manufacturer of innovative and technological weighing solutions for trucks, tractors, trailers, front-end loader refuse vehicles and more for mechanical and air suspensions. Based in Eugene, OR, Air-Weigh brands include LoadMaxx, LoadMaxx Plus, QuickLoad, QuickLoad Plus, QuickWeigh and BinMaxx. For more information: www.air-weigh.com.
Kimberly Nickelson
541-343-7884
www.air-weigh.com
