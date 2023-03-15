The Great American Business & Economics Press (Gabby Press) Publishes New Book About National Divorce and Civil Dissolution
Sunset Beach, NC, March 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Citing the recent Rasmussen poll that 33% of the American voting public is in favor of a national divorce, Laurie Thomas Vass, the author, explained that her book’s mission is to offer the logic and justification of a national civil dissolution.
Vass stated, “Citizens have many unanswered questions about what is wrong in the American society, but do not have very clear ideas on how to fix the problems. What we argue in this book is that the root of the problem is that the centralized power of the Federal government has become untethered from the democratic consent of the governed.”
The book reviews the history of how Madison’s centralized government neutered the concept of state sovereignty that existed under the 1781 Articles of Confederation.
Vass explained that Madison’s centralized power has taken on a will of its own, independent of the will of the citizens.
“Attempting to amend the constitution, as Mark Levin suggests, is useless,” said Vass, “because 50% of the voters favor the Marxist agenda of the Democrats. Those voters are not going to suddenly swear allegiance to obey the rule of law after Levin’s 10 amendments are adopted.”
Vass advocates the enactment of a new constitution based upon the principles of individual liberty which would allow for the emergence of a stable social order of free market competition, guided by the market’s price signals.
“We believe that the fundamental defect of Madison’s constitution begins in his conception of the mission of government, stated in his Preamble,” said Vass. “Madison wanted to check and balance the social class financial interests of the natural aristocracy against the financial interests of common citizens.”
A better idea, Vass noted, is to state, in the Preamble of the new constitution, that the mission of government is the protection and preservation of individual liberty, under the equal protection of the rule of law.
“Our solution for the dysfunction in the American society is more democratic citizen participation, in a state sovereignty framework. In other words we offer the strategy of Reclaiming the American Democratic Impulse.”
About Gabby Press. Gabby Press is the imprint publisher of books written by Laurie Thomas Vass. This new book is available in e book at Books2Read.
