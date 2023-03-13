"Fun," the New Dance Celebration Single by Doug Payne on Phase 5 Records
Doug Payne didn’t let cancer stop his “Fun.” The new celebration dance single “Fun” is scheduled for release on March 15, 2023.
Bensalem, PA, March 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Doug Payne’s promise to return to the recording industry is getting fulfilled with a new dance single called “Fun”. Sometimes you have to take a break from work and just dance and have some “Fun.”
In September of 2018, Doug was producing a song when he noticed a lump on his back. His wife encouraged him to get it checked out, but he elected to wait. It wasn’t until the lump had grown from the size of a grape to the size of a plum that Doug decided it was time to go to the doctor. After conducting a physical, the doctor told him they would perform surgery to remove the tumor. At his follow-up appointment, they told him it’s cancer.
A Graduate of Fiorella H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in Manhattan, made famous by the movie “Fame,” and Howard University. He was a member of the Sister Sledge touring band. In 1982, my band, Doug Payne & Polygon, released our first single, “Holiday,” which received a good deal of airplay on radio stations that played funk and R&B music.
The “Fun” music video will follow shortly after the song becomes available at all streaming and download music sites. It’s about a workaholic corporate boss having a "Bored" meeting and requesting his employees to work overtime. But when they hear dance music coming from a nearby dance club, the employees dance their way out of the office leaving the boss alone with another employee aka ”Uncle Joe” that fell asleep during the "Bored" meeting.
In 2022 Doug Payne released a reggae styled love song called “Feels Like Gold” that was written by Joseph Brown from Kingston Upon Hull in England. The music video is a funny love story of a janitor that falls asleep while cleaning the theater office and starts dreaming that he is actually in the theater’s musical about “Pirates.”
