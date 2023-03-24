Nav.it, Inc. Announces $3.3MM in Funding to Reduce Financial Stress for the Evolving Workforce
Seattle, WA, March 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nav.it, Inc., a financial technology company dedicated to improving financial health for the workforce, announced today that it has closed a $3.3MM funding round to support its mission of helping people reduce financial stress to build lasting health.
The funding round was led by Stena Group, with participation from Bright Ventures, and TNF (The New Frontiers). The funds will be used to expand Nav.it's suite of behavioral financial health products, including budgeting tools, habit formation, and personalized coaching, with the promise to improve financial health in just three minutes a day.
"Our mission at Nav.it is to help people build better financial habits to improve their economic outcomes, no matter where they come from or what their background is," said Erin Papworth, CEO of Nav.it. "This funding will help us expand our reach by bringing our innovative automated financial coaching app to workers juggling the complexities of this economy and their financial benefits."
Nav.it's unique suite of financial health products is designed to help people achieve their goals, no matter where they are in their financial journey. The company's budgeting tools and micro-action features are tailored to the specific needs of each Navigator, and personalized financial coaching that provides individuals with one-on-one guidance and support.
"We believe that financial wellness is a fundamental right, and we are committed to making it accessible to everyone," said Maia Monell, CRO of Nav.it. "With this funding, we will be able to continue our mission of helping people take control of their financial lives and build a better future for themselves and their families."
Nav.it's commitment to improving financial health for the evolving workforce has earned the company a loyal following of Navigators (Nav.it customers) and investors alike. With this latest funding round, the company is well-positioned to continue its growth and expand its reach to help more people achieve financial health.
For more information on Nav.it's suite of financial wellness products, please visit navitmoney.com.
About Nav.it, Inc.
Nav.it, Inc. is a financial technology company dedicated to improving financial health for the evolving workforce. Its suite of financial wellness products combine financial well-being with payroll. Key features include budgeting tools, financial habit features, and personalized financial coaching to help people take control of their financial lives and optimize their benefits. Nav.it is committed to making financial wellness accessible to everyone, regardless of their background or financial situation. For more information, visit navitmoney.com
Contact:
Kaitlyn Ranze
Head of Growth
hello@navitmoney.com
