National Invest in Veterans Week Best of Award 2023 Winners Announced
Winners of the "National Invest in Veterans Week Best of" Awards for 2023. These awards recognize individuals and organizations that have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and impact in supporting veterans' issues and needs. The winners include Governor Greg Gianforte for the Champion of Veterans Entrepreneurship Award, Bruce Thompson for the Trailblazer in Veteran Hiring Award, JDog Brands for the Veterans in Business Excellence Award, and others.
Washington, DC, March 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- National Invest In Veterans Week is excited to announce the recipients of the "National Invest in Veterans Week Best of" Awards for 2023. The awards recognize exceptional individuals and organizations that have shown exceptional leadership, innovation, and impact in supporting veterans' issues and needs.
Governor Greg Gianforte was honored with the Champion of Veterans Entrepreneurship Award for his unwavering support for veteran entrepreneurship through his advocacy for policies and initiatives that promote small business ownership and economic empowerment.
Bruce Thompson received the Trailblazer in Veteran Hiring Award for his significant strides in raising awareness about veteran employment issues and providing resources to help veterans manage these challenges, inspiring others to follow in his footsteps.
JDog Brands, a veteran-owned business that has shown outstanding success, innovation, and impact in their industry, inspiring and empowering other veterans to pursue entrepreneurship, was the recipient of the Veterans in Business Excellence Award.
Action Zone Tampa, an veteran entrepreneurial educational resource that has empowered veterans through education, training, and other support services, helping them transition into civilian life and achieve their goals, received the Empowerment Through Education Award.
A&A All The Way Foundation, an NFL player-led organization that has made a significant social impact through its actions, programs, or initiatives, creating positive change in the veteran business community and beyond, was honored with the Social Impact Action of the Week Award.
EnergyUnited, a company that has developed dynamic social media content to advocate for and promote the well-being and success of veterans, inspiring and empowering others to follow their lead, received the Social Media Influencer of the Week Award.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a longtime supporter and advocate of National Invest In Veterans Week, was honored with the Veteran Advocate of the Week Award for her consistent and effective advocacy for veterans' issues and needs, making a significant impact on improving the lives of veterans and their families.
National Invest In Veterans Week congratulates all of the award winners for their exceptional contributions towards supporting and empowering the veteran community. We thank them for their service and dedication in 2023 and beyond.
Contact
National Invest In Veterans WeekContact
Lonnell McCall
301-245-2801
investinveteransweek.com/
info@investinveteransweek.com
