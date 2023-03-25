National Invest in Veterans Week Best of Award 2023 Winners Announced

Winners of the "National Invest in Veterans Week Best of" Awards for 2023. These awards recognize individuals and organizations that have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and impact in supporting veterans' issues and needs. The winners include Governor Greg Gianforte for the Champion of Veterans Entrepreneurship Award, Bruce Thompson for the Trailblazer in Veteran Hiring Award, JDog Brands for the Veterans in Business Excellence Award, and others.