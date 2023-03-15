Loveforce International Releases a Whole Lotta Money and A Lost Generation
On Friday, March 17th, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. One is entitled "Whole Lotta Money" and the other is entitled "The Lost Generation."
Santa Clarita, CA, March 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, March 17th, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. One is about a lost generation. The other is about a whole lotta money.
The new Digital Music Single by Honey Davis is Entitled “Whole Lotta Money.” The song is a Blues-Rock romp. Lyrically, it tells the story of someone who has a lot of money but that money cannot buy them what they really want.
The new Digital Music Single by Teacherz is entitled “The Lost Generation.” It is an Indie-Alternative-Pop-Rock song. It is anthemic without being overly loud. The lyric describes The Lost Generation which is composed of anyone who feels unnoticed and underappreciated. Therefore, it includes people of all ages and all generations. There is a line in the lyric that says, "and if you're asking how you get in, well, it's just a state of mind." This illustrates how the song and the term transcend what is usually thought of as a generation.
“We have two powerful rock songs this week,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “They both play with alternative ideas, Having too much money and the concept of a transcendent generation.” He continued.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to a many of the important streaming platforms including: iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, Tik Tok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For More Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
