Author Melissa Curtis’s New Book, "Any Given Family," is a Compilation of Stories Following Different Families & the Values Each Holds Dear as They Face Life's Struggles
Recent release “Any Given Family,” from Page Publishing author Melissa Curtis, is a gripping series of tales that takes readers on an unforgettable journey as they follow the highs and lows of different families. Through each story, readers will discover the trials and obstacles that either bring each family together or tear them apart, and witness both love and heartbreak along the way.
Redford, MI, March 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Melissa Curtis, who holds a lifelong joy of writing, has completed her new book, “Any Given Family”: a collection of heartfelt stories following the experiences faced by different families, from anguish and sorrow to joy and triumph, and how their bond carries each other through the darkest of times.
“This book is about family. Although this book is fiction, it entails family values, betrayal, love, laughter, tears, joy, and happiness,” writes Curtis. “This book has a variety of scenarios that a family endures. I hope you enjoy reading this book as much as I enjoyed writing it. Happy reading.”
Published by Page Publishing, Melissa Curtis’s riveting tale is the result of one of her children encouraging her to push her work to the next level and publish her writings for people all over to find enjoyment. Expertly paced and deeply profound, “Any Given Family” is a character-driven novel that is sure to remain with readers long after its conclusion, inviting them to return and relive these powerful moments over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Any Given Family” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
