Author Melissa Curtis’s New Book, "Any Given Family," is a Compilation of Stories Following Different Families & the Values Each Holds Dear as They Face Life's Struggles

Recent release “Any Given Family,” from Page Publishing author Melissa Curtis, is a gripping series of tales that takes readers on an unforgettable journey as they follow the highs and lows of different families. Through each story, readers will discover the trials and obstacles that either bring each family together or tear them apart, and witness both love and heartbreak along the way.