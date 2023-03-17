Author Ann Black’s New Book, "Focus On The F WordS," Discusses the Author's Difficult Experiences Endured and the Valuable Lessons She Learned in Order to Survive

Recent release “Focus On The F WordS,” from Page Publishing author Ann Black, explores the survival skills the author developed while enduring various tragedies throughout her life. Focusing on different positive f-words that have impacted her life, from faith to friends and family, Black shares the life lessons she has put into practice, encouraging readers to do the same to find success.