Author Ann Black’s New Book, "Focus On The F WordS," Discusses the Author's Difficult Experiences Endured and the Valuable Lessons She Learned in Order to Survive
Recent release “Focus On The F WordS,” from Page Publishing author Ann Black, explores the survival skills the author developed while enduring various tragedies throughout her life. Focusing on different positive f-words that have impacted her life, from faith to friends and family, Black shares the life lessons she has put into practice, encouraging readers to do the same to find success.
Fredericksburg, VA, March 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ann Black, a successful business owner for over thirty years, has completed her new book, “Focus On The F WordS”: an empowering tale that follows the author through moments in her past that have helped to impart important life virtues and shape her future.
“When the F-word is mentioned, some people think of the street slang F-word, which many find vulgar, crude, offensive, profane, and/or improper,” writes Black. “Actually, there are many solid, appropriate, descriptive F-words frequently used in communications every day. Faith, family, friends, frugality, forgiveness, fear, fight—[I] realized these F-words describe the ingredients for the foundation to [my] productive adult life. [I share] the lessons [I] learned from [my] challenge-filled life with the hope that this book can point others to happiness and contentment.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ann Black’s enlightening story has been shared by the author with business organizations, churches, and community groups, who have encouraged her to write a book about her life. Following the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, whereupon the author realized the value in sharing her survival lessons in book form.
Expertly paced and deeply personal, “Focus On The F WordS” paints an intimate self-portrait of the author that takes readers on a powerful journey to help improve their lives, and is sure to stay with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Focus On The F WordS” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Profit from the sale of this book will be donated to 516 Project, a faith-based, non-profit construction and disaster relief program.
