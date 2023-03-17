Patty Hamill’s New Book, "Skylite and Bumpy's Rocking Chair," is a Colorful Children’s Tale That Follows the Adventures of Skylite the Lightening Bug
Recent release “Skylite and Bumpy's Rocking Chair,” from Page Publishing author Patty Hamill, is an entertaining and bright new fantasy story all about the continuing adventures of Skylite and his friends.
New York, NY, March 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Patty Hamill has completed her new book, “Skylite and Bumpy's Rocking Chair”: an adventurous and exciting new story following the adventures of Skylite.
Hamill writes, “'Skylite and Bumpy’s Rocking Chair' is a fantasy story, but so different from the first book. If you remember Zappo, the evil firefly, you will be surprised! Mr. and Mrs. Barktree are great savers. I really cannot say too much about this new book. I will say no matter what or who you are please be kind. Always help if you can. Please enjoy this book as much as I loved writing it.”
Published by Page Publishing, Patty Hamill’s exceptional new tale is another installment in the Skylite book series. This book follows Skylite and his friends as they embark on an exciting and helpful journey. Skylite happens upon an injured turkey and vows to help any way he can. He enlists the help of his forest friends, and some former foes, to help this injured turkey as he heals.
Hamill’s new book brings young readers into this colorful world once again to share the journey and adventure of Skylite. Within the pages of this book Hamill shows the huge importance of community and friendship. Readers of all ages are sure to find delight with Skylite and friends.
Readers who wish to experience this dazzling work can purchase “Skylite and Bumpy's Rocking Chair” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
