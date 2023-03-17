George Wesche’s New Book, "Mail from Jail," is a Fascinating and Insightful Collection of Letters Chronicling the Author’s Time Spent in Prison for Drug Offenses
Recent release “Mail from Jail,” from Page Publishing author George Wesche, is the true story of the author’s incarceration told through letters he sent out over the years. Arrested and convicted on drug charges, Wesche describes his experiences being moved through the U.S. prison system in a casual, slice-of-life format.
Bellows Falls, VT, March 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- George Wesche, a retired health care worker and self-described member of the counterculture, has completed his new book, “Mail from Jail”: a gripping and eye-opening look at life behind bars.
“All of the time I was locked up with plenty of time on my hands,” says author George Wesche. “I wrote letters chronicling everything. Two real good friends of mine and myself wrote weekly over the four or so years that I was away. Well, it turns out that both of my friends saved all of the letters that I wrote to them and when I got home they each handed me a bag full of my mail from jail. This book is a compilation of my experiences in jail.”
Published by Page Publishing, George Wesche’s riveting tale came to be after he was arrested on drug charges. As a part of the counterculture lifestyle, Wesche found himself caught up in drug culture. He started by simply experimenting with drugs, then just selling a bit on the side. Before he knew it, selling became a full-time job. Wesche was caught and sentenced to sixty-three months at Allenwood Federal Prison Camp in Allenwood, Pennsylvania.
Through letters written to close friends, Wesche maintained a detailed and engrossing account of his time in prison. After being bounced around from jail to jail in Vermont, New Hampshire, and New York, he settled into life in a lower-security facility in Pennsylvania. Wesche’s colorful descriptions of the eclectic characters he meets behind bars are equally humorous and terrifying. Readers are sure to be captivated as Wesche writes about his optimistic outlook in one letter, only to have his hopes crushed in the next. “Mail from Jail” is an honest and compelling look at the highs and lows of life behind bars.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Mail from Jail” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
