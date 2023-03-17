George Wesche’s New Book, "Mail from Jail," is a Fascinating and Insightful Collection of Letters Chronicling the Author’s Time Spent in Prison for Drug Offenses

Recent release “Mail from Jail,” from Page Publishing author George Wesche, is the true story of the author’s incarceration told through letters he sent out over the years. Arrested and convicted on drug charges, Wesche describes his experiences being moved through the U.S. prison system in a casual, slice-of-life format.