Author River’s New Book, "Freaky Freddy," Follows a Convicted Felon Named Freddy Who Will Stop at Nothing to Get What He Wants, Using Whatever Gruesome Means Necessary

Recent release “Freaky Freddy,” from Page Publishing author River, is an enthralling story that centers around a convict and master manipulator Freddy Dawson, who becomes better known by his nickname following his horrifying antics. With no concern for those around him, Freddy will stop at nothing to ensure his freedom, even if it means betraying those who help him along the way.