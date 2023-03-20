Author River’s New Book, "Freaky Freddy," Follows a Convicted Felon Named Freddy Who Will Stop at Nothing to Get What He Wants, Using Whatever Gruesome Means Necessary
Recent release “Freaky Freddy,” from Page Publishing author River, is an enthralling story that centers around a convict and master manipulator Freddy Dawson, who becomes better known by his nickname following his horrifying antics. With no concern for those around him, Freddy will stop at nothing to ensure his freedom, even if it means betraying those who help him along the way.
New York, NY, March 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- River, an author shrouded in mystery, has completed their new book, “Freaky Freddy”: a gripping story on an inmate whose antics grow out of hand as he gets everyone around him to do his bidding to help plot his escape to freedom.
“Freddy Dawson, a manipulative convict and genius, has spent most of his life behind bars and knows all of the penitentiary tricks and schemes,” writes River. “Undergoing a horrific childhood, life as Freddy knows it has molded it to become a complete freak to his environment. What will Freaky Freddy do next?”
Published by Page Publishing, River’s spellbinding tale will take readers on an exhilarating thrill ride that takes a turn into nasty, gruesome, and sometimes humorous territory. As Freaky Freddy continues to wreak havoc on those around him, will he manage to achieve his goals and get away with it all, or meet his end in the process? Expertly paced and full of shock and suspense, “Freaky Freddy” is sure to remain with readers long after its stunning conclusion.
