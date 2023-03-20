Author Matthew Leighton’s New Book, "UnCovered: A Daughter Dead, a Father Condemned," is a Thrilling Story About a Father’s Search to Solve His Daughter’s Murder
Recent release “UnCovered: A Daughter Dead, a Father Condemned,” from Page Publishing author Matthew Leighton, is an action-packed novel that follows the aftermath of a mysterious murder, as Jason Hemlock searches for the truth of his daughter’s murder.
Gilbert, SC, March 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Matthew Leighton, who was born in Tampa, Florida, has completed his new book, “UnCovered: A Daughter Dead, a Father Condemned”: an electrifying novel about the search for truth and justice amid a shocking murder.
When the daughter of Jason Hemlock is mysteriously murdered, he will stop at nothing to find the person responsible. However, he has a hard time doing that as he is the police’s only suspect. Is Jason guilty, or was his daughter collateral damage of a conspiracy that goes deeper than anyone can ever imagine?
Author Matthew Leighton grew up in Southeast Pennsylvania, Coatesville, Reading, and Philadelphia mainly. Matthew Leighton is a husband and proud father of six children. He has always been into entertainment, especially music. In the early 2000s, he started working in the music scene. Matthew always dreamed of owning his own record label and entertainment groups, as well as becoming a best-selling author. At the beginning of 2017, he opened the doors to Community Records Inc., where he has signed many amazing independent artists, and he started working on his first book project, The Jason Hemlock Series. “UnCovered” is the first book in this series.
Matthew writes, “Heather was a very beautiful young woman in her midtwenties. She had long blond hair that went all the way down to the middle of her back. Her hair was normally in a ponytail when she hiked, and it swayed back and forth as she walked, practically dancing across her shoulders with every stride. She wore yoga pants, white T-shirt, and a light zip-up sweatshirt. Her skin was so smooth and tight, with tattoo-covered arms that artistically stretch from her wrists to her shoulders. She was so fit and slim with little to no stretch marks that unless she told you, you would never know she has a seven-year-old daughter.”
Published by Page Publishing, Matthew Leighton’s unpredictable tale invites readers to discover the truth behind this mystery in this first installment of a thrilling new series.
Readers who wish to experience this unforgettable work can purchase “UnCovered: A Daughter Dead, a Father Condemned” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
