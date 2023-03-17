L. Richardson’s New Book, "The Marine's Wife: The Picture Frames We Hang on the Wall," is an Inspiring Work Helping Women Remove Societal Masks and Embrace a Godly Life

Recent release “The Marine's Wife: The Picture Frames We Hang on the Wall,” from Covenant Books author L. Richardson, is a revolutionary new perspective on Christian womanhood. Richardson teaches readers how to detach themselves from society’s expectations—the “mask” women must wear—and immerse themselves into life with God at their side.