L. Richardson’s New Book, "The Marine's Wife: The Picture Frames We Hang on the Wall," is an Inspiring Work Helping Women Remove Societal Masks and Embrace a Godly Life
Recent release “The Marine's Wife: The Picture Frames We Hang on the Wall,” from Covenant Books author L. Richardson, is a revolutionary new perspective on Christian womanhood. Richardson teaches readers how to detach themselves from society’s expectations—the “mask” women must wear—and immerse themselves into life with God at their side.
Huntersville, NC, March 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- L. Richardson, a woman of God with a strong conviction to live out the rest of her life in service of His kingdom, has completed her new book, “The Marine's Wife: The Picture Frames We Hang on the Wall”: an analysis of the pain women hang on to like pictures on a gallery wall.
“First, this is not a self-help book,” says author L. Richardson. “The purpose of this short book is to inspire and encourage, as well as to help us confront the inner person, so that the person that God predestined us to be can emerge. This is a book about discovering and facing truth and traversing our way through our past, our pain, our stagnation, and to gently compel us to do something—take a step, move forward, and trust God to reflect light for the next step and the next step.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, L. Richardson’s new book encourages women to remove the metaphorical masks that society forces upon them. “The Marine’s Wife” was born out of the question “Why do we, as women, feel we must be everything for everybody?” Richardson deeply related to women who felt lost, confused, and burnt out. She embarked on a journey with God and began doing the hard work that leads up to true liberation, and she now shares the knowledge she gained.
L. Richardson describes how God uses the pain of being broken to build character. This is not an easy process, but she has experienced huge dividends by unmasking and giving up her life that was independent of God. Richardson explains how women go through life taking pictures of their pain and meaningful experiences. These memories hang on to the soul like pictures on a wall. “The Marine’s Wife” gives readers the tools to release the pain and bring happy memories to the forefront of their mind gallery.
