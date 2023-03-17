Author Flo Dunn Bunting’s New Book, "The Clearing at Portree Bend," is the Story of Five Unlikely Heroes Who Must Band Together to Protect Their Hometown from Evil
Recent release “The Clearing at Portree Bend,” from Covenant Books author Flo Dunn Bunting, is the story of a twelve-year-old boy and four others who are given unusual powers that are put to the test almost immediately when they have to defend their home town from wickedness in the hot, humid summer of 1958.
Scotland Neck, NC, March 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Flo Dunn Bunting, a passionate gardener from eastern North Carolina, has completed her new book, “The Clearing at Portree Bend”: a story about courage and faith in the face of overwhelming adversity.
Bunting is a former teacher who has been a passionate reader since childhood. She was raised in an agricultural region scattered with small towns where everybody knows everybody else. She enjoys a large extended family that gathers often to share tales of those who have already gone to God.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Bunting’s new book makes expert use of her storytelling prowess with unforgettable characters and settings that leap off the page.
The story begins in the woods near twelve-year-old Mark Billings’ home in a clearing that had always been his refuge from the world. When Mark realizes that his private hideout has been transformed into a most enchanted and powerful place that pulses with a kind of life, it is both thrilling and terrifying.
In the clearing, Mark, his two older siblings, and their two first cousins are given unusual powers. As an extremely strong hurricane and two very wicked men take aim at the peaceful town of Portree Bend, the five unlikely heroes will need everything they can muster to stand strong against tremendous odds.
Readers can purchase “The Clearing at Portree Bend” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Bunting is a former teacher who has been a passionate reader since childhood. She was raised in an agricultural region scattered with small towns where everybody knows everybody else. She enjoys a large extended family that gathers often to share tales of those who have already gone to God.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Bunting’s new book makes expert use of her storytelling prowess with unforgettable characters and settings that leap off the page.
The story begins in the woods near twelve-year-old Mark Billings’ home in a clearing that had always been his refuge from the world. When Mark realizes that his private hideout has been transformed into a most enchanted and powerful place that pulses with a kind of life, it is both thrilling and terrifying.
In the clearing, Mark, his two older siblings, and their two first cousins are given unusual powers. As an extremely strong hurricane and two very wicked men take aim at the peaceful town of Portree Bend, the five unlikely heroes will need everything they can muster to stand strong against tremendous odds.
Readers can purchase “The Clearing at Portree Bend” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories