Author Flo Dunn Bunting’s New Book, "The Clearing at Portree Bend," is the Story of Five Unlikely Heroes Who Must Band Together to Protect Their Hometown from Evil

Recent release “The Clearing at Portree Bend,” from Covenant Books author Flo Dunn Bunting, is the story of a twelve-year-old boy and four others who are given unusual powers that are put to the test almost immediately when they have to defend their home town from wickedness in the hot, humid summer of 1958.