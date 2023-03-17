Author Rosa Amnery's Casado’s New Book, "They Profess to Know God, but Their Actions Deny Him," Tells of the Spiritual Abuse Church Members Sometimes Commit in God's Name

Recent release “They Profess to Know God, but Their Actions Deny Him,” from Covenant Books author Rosa Amnery's Casado, reveals how church communities can sometimes turn people away from God through hate and lies. Inspired by an incident involving her sister, Casado discusses how to recognize when others appear to be an agent of the Lord but end up spreading falsehoods to hurt and damage others.