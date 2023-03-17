Author Rosa Amnery's Casado’s New Book, "They Profess to Know God, but Their Actions Deny Him," Tells of the Spiritual Abuse Church Members Sometimes Commit in God's Name
Recent release “They Profess to Know God, but Their Actions Deny Him,” from Covenant Books author Rosa Amnery's Casado, reveals how church communities can sometimes turn people away from God through hate and lies. Inspired by an incident involving her sister, Casado discusses how to recognize when others appear to be an agent of the Lord but end up spreading falsehoods to hurt and damage others.
Miami, FL, March 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rosa Amnery's Casado, a devout follower of Christ, has completed her new book, “They Profess to Know God, but Their Actions Deny Him”: a startling and eye-opening look at the spiritual abuse many people face at the hands of different pastors and church communities who claim to work in God’s name, but actively work against his messages of love and salvation.
Author Rosa Amnery’s Casado currently works as a special education teacher and holds a BA in English literature and a master’s degree in bilingual special education from Adelphi University, New York City. Along with her rewarding career, Casado is also the proud mother of adult children.
Casado shares, “My sister Altagracia Marta Casado had ovarian cancer. Members of the church were called to come and pray for her. They said she had cancer because she was possessed by a demon. Their idea of prayer was to point a finger at her while yelling at her, telling the demon to come out. When she passed away, they said she died because she had no faith. The horrible spiritual crimes committed against the children of God by pastors and preachers is what you will find in this book. You will also find the sad story of a group of homosexuals who went to church hoping to have an encounter with Jesus. Many have stopped attending church after experiencing spiritual abuse by those who have distorted the Gospel of Jesus Christ. This book is also for pastors and preachers.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Rosa Amnery's Casado’s new book is a poignant reminder to readers of all backgrounds that even those who claim to speak in God’s name can still be misguided and end up doing harm under the guise of doing the Lord’s work. Drawing from personal experiences, Casado weaves an intimate look at how spiritual abuse has affected her life and loved ones around her, leading her to spread her message to help readers recognize when such abuse happens to them.
Readers can purchase “They Profess to Know God, but Their Actions Deny Him” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
