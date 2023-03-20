Author Charlotte Smith’s New Book, "Confusing Words, Including Heteronyms; Or Why English is Difficult to Learn," Helps Readers Better Understand the English Language
Recent release “Confusing Words, Including Heteronyms; Or Why English is Difficult to Learn,” from Covenant Books author Charlotte Smith, was written for those who already have some knowledge of English and want to improve.
Santa Fe, NM, March 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Charlotte Smith, a retired teacher of high school mathematics and English, has completed her new book, “Confusing Words, Including Heteronyms; Or Why English is Difficult to Learn”: an educational book that was written especially for ESL students, and using English words that are similar to the same word in Spanish whenever possible.
Author Charlotte Smith was a K-12 librarian for many years. She has a BS in mathematics and an M.Ed. She is originally from Memphis, Tennessee, where she also taught math at the local community college. She has lived in Santa Fe, New Mexico, since 2005 and was also a Sylvan Learning Center tutor for ten years. Her previous books are “Homophones: Words That Sound Alike” and a children’s picture book entitled “Billy the Bully Goat Learns a Lesson.” Also, released at the same time as this book is “Homonyms; Multiple-Meaning Words: Or One Reason English is Difficult to Learn.”
Smith writes, “This book is about words that are confusing: some are homophones (that’s another entire book of mine), which are words that sound alike but are spelled differently and have different meanings, like sea and see. Most are words that are similar. Some I clarify regarding usage.”
Smith continues, “They say English is one of the hardest languages to learn, and here are some reasons why.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Charlotte Smith’s new book tries to educate the reader about a variety of subjects whenever possible.
The sentences are short and informal. “Confusing Words, Including Heteronyms” includes when to use “fewer” and “less,” “bring” and “take,” “may” and “can,” “lend” and “borrow,” and “farther” and “further,” to list a few. It also lists some common homophones—words that sound alike. Heteronyms are words that look alike but may be pronounced differently, like “present,” “record,” and “wound.”
Readers can purchase “Confusing Words, Including Heteronyms; Or Why English is Difficult to Learn” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
