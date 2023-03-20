Ariana Oman’s Book, "Lyla Lies A Lot," Reveals How Lies from a Twisted Mind Reverberate Then Obliterate a Marriage, Tear Apart Lives, & Jeopardize an Innocent Boy’s Life
Recent release “Lyla Lies A Lot,” from Covenant Books author Ariana Oman, is a riveting story that unfolds like a mystery as it dives into the world of Lyla, a mentally ill mother of a diabetic child, recently divorced, and determined to use her son as a pawn to win full custody. Lyla’s forked tongue cuts out her son’s father and drags her child onto a path of destruction that promises to destroy him if he is not diverted from a life drowning in crime.
New York, NY, March 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ariana Oman, author of “Foster Me,” has a new novel, “Lyla Lies A Lot”: a stirring tale of a mother’s soul destroying lies and a father’s indestructible love.
“Imagine being a young child of an emotionally stunted, mentally ill mother,” writes Oman. “To satisfy her personal aspirations, she manipulates your insulin thus putting your life in jeopardy. Your father fights for you but is thwarted at every juncture by your mother’s uncanny ability to convince anyone and everyone of her innocence, even a sheriff’s deputy. You are not safe with your mother but are too young to know that truth. As you grow older, your father’s character is assassinated, and he slips from your world; you believe your mother’s lies. You are convinced your father has abandoned you. As a young man, you continue to be manipulated by your mother and find yourself in jail because of her dirty deeds. You tenuously break free of your mother’s grasp, wanting to turn away from a life that harms you and everyone you encounter -but you need help. You reach out to your father and must decide what is true and real. You need your father’s love and inspiration. That is the story of Lyla and her lies. It illustrates the power of a father’s love and its ability to free his son from evil’s warped reality, allowing him to turn away from its destructive ways.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ariana Oman’s new book is a character driven narrative that puts a microscope on the destruction lies and selfish motivations of an unstable mother can inflict on an innocent child. Oman brings to light the power of a father’s indominable love and how that love is key to breaking free from evil’s grip.
Readers can purchase “Lyla Lies A Lot” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Imagine being a young child of an emotionally stunted, mentally ill mother,” writes Oman. “To satisfy her personal aspirations, she manipulates your insulin thus putting your life in jeopardy. Your father fights for you but is thwarted at every juncture by your mother’s uncanny ability to convince anyone and everyone of her innocence, even a sheriff’s deputy. You are not safe with your mother but are too young to know that truth. As you grow older, your father’s character is assassinated, and he slips from your world; you believe your mother’s lies. You are convinced your father has abandoned you. As a young man, you continue to be manipulated by your mother and find yourself in jail because of her dirty deeds. You tenuously break free of your mother’s grasp, wanting to turn away from a life that harms you and everyone you encounter -but you need help. You reach out to your father and must decide what is true and real. You need your father’s love and inspiration. That is the story of Lyla and her lies. It illustrates the power of a father’s love and its ability to free his son from evil’s warped reality, allowing him to turn away from its destructive ways.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ariana Oman’s new book is a character driven narrative that puts a microscope on the destruction lies and selfish motivations of an unstable mother can inflict on an innocent child. Oman brings to light the power of a father’s indominable love and how that love is key to breaking free from evil’s grip.
Readers can purchase “Lyla Lies A Lot” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories