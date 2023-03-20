Ariana Oman’s Book, "Lyla Lies A Lot," Reveals How Lies from a Twisted Mind Reverberate Then Obliterate a Marriage, Tear Apart Lives, & Jeopardize an Innocent Boy’s Life

Recent release “Lyla Lies A Lot,” from Covenant Books author Ariana Oman, is a riveting story that unfolds like a mystery as it dives into the world of Lyla, a mentally ill mother of a diabetic child, recently divorced, and determined to use her son as a pawn to win full custody. Lyla’s forked tongue cuts out her son’s father and drags her child onto a path of destruction that promises to destroy him if he is not diverted from a life drowning in crime.