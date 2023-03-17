"The Eyes Have It," from Michael Anthony Jackson, Follows One Small Town and 200 Alien Invaders Looking to Assimilate with the Earth
Michael Anthony Jackson’s “The Eyes Have It” tells the tale of a young student who gets an international scholarship and how it brings him up against an oncoming alien invasion.
Jacksonville, FL, March 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Michael Anthony Jackson first began writing back in college. Starting with songs, poems, and short stories, he began work on this novel back in 2015. With things slowing down due to new responsibilities to his family, he’s finally completed this work and hopes that this can stand alongside other best sellers of our generation.
“The Eyes Have It” opens with the Greensburg family, currently living in Luxor, Africa, and the arrival of their first child. Pushing him to reach greatness, Albert becomes a successful student and athlete in his own town, which earns him a scholarship to a college in Nevada and eventually further riches.
While this is all happening, unbeknownst to mankind, a group of aliens were watching the Earth and have settled on it as their new home. Led by a being named Lesserr, Albert and the rest of humanity find themselves up against forces the world has never seen before. What they truly want remains a mystery, but the oncoming invasion will lead Albert down roads he never dreamed of once he set out overseas for a new home of his own.
Readers interested in this extraterrestrial thriller can purchase “The Eyes Have It” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
