Author OsKar’s New Book, "Patch Works: Volume I - Subliminals," is a Compelling Collection of Moving Poetry Covering a Wide Variety of Topics and Themes
Recent release “Patch Works: Volume I - Subliminals,” from Newman Springs Publishing author OsKar, is an inspiring collection of meaningful poems that touch on themes such as spirituality and the beauty of nature.
New York, NY, March 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- OsKar, who was born in Oregon, has completed the new book, “Patch Works: Volume I - Subliminals”: a gripping and potent collection of poems written to inspire and delight readers.
OsKar discusses the inspiration behind his work, sharing, “I only want to get a person to think about themselves and the position in life they hold at the moment. For, many people are blessed, even when they don’t know it. Because others out in the world are in worse situations then you… at this time. Please be happy… Not attacked by Hopeless: For the morrow is a new day of new beginnings, you never know what is next.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, OsKar’s enthralling work encourages readers to pause and reflect on the world around them.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Patch Works: Volume I - Subliminals” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Categories