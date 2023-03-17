Author Erick Charles’s New Book, "Windy City Gangster," Shares the Author’s View of Life Growing Up in the Gang-Plagued Neighborhoods of Chicago’s North Side
Recent release “Windy City Gangster,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Erick Charles, provides a vivid and uncensored tale of one man’s journey through life, from childhood to adulthood, and everything in between.
Chicago, IL, March 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Erick Charles has completed his new book, “Windy City Gangster”: a one-of-a-kind personal memoir that shares how, from the slums of the West Indies to the urban jungle of the mean streets of America’s third largest city, the author manages to adapt while learning and utilizing the tools provided from an array of characters, from drug dealers to pimps.
Charles writes, “The federal government created Chicago Housing Projects to help contain and house the black immigrants coming from the South. All of this was an experiment, sort of speaking, coming for a better life. Those housing projects were known as Robert Taylor Homes, Henry Holmes, State Way Garden, the Village, and the Cabrini-Green Housing Project. These same projects are where many of the modern-day street gangs originated from. You also have the white area, which is in Bridgeview’s community, where the Daley family used to stay.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Erick Charles’s intense work shares how, through his trials and tribulations, he manages to survive.
From behind the walls of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Charles provides an outlook of his hardships, along with numerous lessons which would later become the soundtrack to the life of one of the city’s most feared yet revered Insane Gangsters.
Readers who wish to experience this astonishing work can purchase “Windy City Gangster” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
