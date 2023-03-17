Author Tawanna Felder’s New Book, "Loyalty is My Downfall: A Queen Can't Be Broken," is an Empowering Memoir That Shares the Story of a Remarkable Life

Recent release “Loyalty is My Downfall: A Queen Can't Be Broken,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tawanna Felder, shares the compelling story of her journey through life. Through life’s ups and downs, Tawanna has persevered through it all with grace and determination.