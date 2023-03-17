Author Tawanna Felder’s New Book, "Loyalty is My Downfall: A Queen Can't Be Broken," is an Empowering Memoir That Shares the Story of a Remarkable Life
Recent release “Loyalty is My Downfall: A Queen Can't Be Broken,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tawanna Felder, shares the compelling story of her journey through life. Through life’s ups and downs, Tawanna has persevered through it all with grace and determination.
Lakeland, FL, March 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tawanna Felder has completed her new book, “Loyalty is My Downfall: A Queen Can't Be Broken”: a gripping and potent memoir that allows readers to have a glimpse at life through the eyes of a one-of-a-kind woman.
Tawanna discusses her work, sharing, “This read is about my life and the things that I not only didn’t allow to break me, but brought me to become the experienced, strong-minded, reliable, independent woman and mother of three I am today. I’ve never been good at expressing myself verbally, but I’ve always found it to be easy and comforting to write down my feelings. Before I knew it, I had written a book. Sometimes we laugh and other times we cry, but what’s important is what we learn from the storms that life tends to hand us from time to time so history doesn’t repeat itself. I hope my story will help anyone going through something. Any female feeling broken or in a confusing situation needs to know that it doesn’t last forever and at the end of that tunnel there is a beautiful light beyond belief.”
She continues, “If I lost a bag, I got a bigger one. If I lost a friend, I got a realer one. Life is so unpredictable. I never thought in a million years I would get the opportunity to tell my story. I used to think wherever my King is, I’m waiting patiently, but he must be using a GPS to find me because that shit always takes you the long way. Now, my main focus and loyalty is to my kids and a better future.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Tawanna Felder’s mesmerizing tale takes readers through Tawanna’s unforgettable life journey.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Loyalty is My Downfall: A Queen Can't Be Broken” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
