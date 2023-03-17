Peggy Jones’s New Book, "The Second Life," is an Artistic and Meaningful Collection That Brings Readers Into a World Where Nothing is Impossible if They Believe
Recent release “The Second Life,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Peggy Jones, is an inspirational new compilation filled with musings and colorful photographs showing readers the most meaningful aspects of the author’s life.
San Diego, CA, March 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Peggy Jones has completed her new book, “The Second Life”: a captivating and deep look at what believing in a higher power can do for someone’s life.
Jones writes, “My book is about believing in a higher power that will help you rediscover who you are and strengthen you to live a more meaningful life. God helps those that believe in themselves. Three days after my heart surgery, my second chance gave me the life to see and see a lot!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Peggy Jones’s uplifting tale guides readers through her life after discovering a high power. After Jones underwent heart surgery, she was shown a more meaningful way to live her life. From that point on, she never looked back. This book is a collection of Jones’s spiritual writings accompanied by colorful and vibrant photos from her life. She brings readers into an intimate and holy space to show that all you need is to believe.
Jones says, “I pray to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ to allow me to see. That’s it! I just want to see. I needed to believe and see that I had help from a higher power. I was then shown how to live my life believing in myself and doing exactly what I wanted. Nothing is impossible! Believe you can, and you will!” She hopes readers will take something positive and enlightening away from her book.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Second Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
