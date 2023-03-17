Anthony E. Gaiani Jr’s Book, "The Victors of Arkanya," is a Stirring Fantasy About 3 Brothers Who Can Save the World, But First Must be Found and Believe in Their Destiny
Recent release “The Victors of Arkanya,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Anthony E. Gaiani Jr, is an enthralling journey that follows the quest of an ancient wizard who must find three unborn brothers destined to save the world from the Lord of Malice. But as a prophesied catastrophe approaches, everything is on the line and no one is safe until the brothers are found.
Newport News, VA, March 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Anthony E. Gaiani Jr, a lifelong avid lover of fantasy stories, has completed his new book, “The Victors of Arkanya”: a captivating tale set in a mysterious world in which a cataclysmic event has been prophesied to occur that can only be stopped by three brothers who have yet to be born.
“For a thousand years, the land of Arkanya has enjoyed peace, and all in Arkanya are harmonious. The land, so rich with magic, has become a part of everyone's lives. All of Arkanya rejoice, save one. One ancient wizard learns of a prophecy, which he firmly believes will come true, that tells of the gravest of dangers ever to befall Arkanya in its centuries of existence and is due to occur in nine months' time. Only three brothers yet to be born are destined to save the world from the lethal, toxic Yamirzen magic of the Lord of Malice. Capable of killing entire races of beings without lifting a finger, the Lord of Malice has decided the time for slumber has ended. The future of the world rests solely upon the shoulders of the ancient wizard. Can he beat the clock and discover who the three brothers are and protect them from the coming massacre? Even still, will the brothers believe such nonsense and agree to try, or will they turn away and dismiss him as a lunatic? Time is ticking, the heroes are unknown, and the villains are starving. One thing is certain: whoever emerges as the conqueror surely will be the victors of Arkanya,” writes Gaiani Jr.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Anthony E. Gaiani Jr’s thrilling fantasy will transport readers to an incredible and fully realized world populated with unforgettable characters and suspense around every turn. As the prophesied event inches closer and tensions rise to a fever pitch, readers will be spellbound and on the edge of their seat with each turn of the page, desperate for more.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Victors of Arkanya” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
