Author Dr. Alyce Reopelle’s New Book "Consider Your Possibilities" Explores How Readers Can Work Through Any Obstacle to Accomplish Goals Previously Thought Unattainable

Recent release “Consider Your Possibilities: You Are the Only Person Who Can Limit What You Can Do and the Journeys You Take,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dr. Alyce Reopelle, is an eye-opening account of the author's life and how she believes anyone can break through their self-perceived limitations and take control of one's life through her proven methodology.