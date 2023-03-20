Author Dr. Alyce Reopelle’s New Book "Consider Your Possibilities" Explores How Readers Can Work Through Any Obstacle to Accomplish Goals Previously Thought Unattainable
Recent release “Consider Your Possibilities: You Are the Only Person Who Can Limit What You Can Do and the Journeys You Take,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dr. Alyce Reopelle, is an eye-opening account of the author's life and how she believes anyone can break through their self-perceived limitations and take control of one's life through her proven methodology.
Rogers, AR, March 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Alyce Reopelle, who spent thirty years in the corporate world before focusing her time and energies to helping others succeed, has completed her new book, “Consider Your Possibilities: You Are the Only Person Who Can Limit What You Can Do and the Journeys You Take”: a captivating self-help tool that provides tips and tricks for readers to reframe their lives and achieve whatever goal they set for themselves.
Dr. Reopelle writes, “Have you ever heard the words ‘You’ll never do anything more’ or found yourself dreaming while you are serving tables at a restaurant of that corner office? If so, then this book is written for you. It doesn’t matter what you are doing now, what jobs you have held in the past, or what education level you have today—what matters is what you are going to make of tomorrow and the journey that you decide to go on. All through my life, I have had my share of naysayers—comments like ‘Why at your age would you want to do that?’—but none of those stopped me, and they shouldn’t stop you. Even if you get one little piece or idea from this book that puts you on your next journey, then that is the start.
“This book isn’t written in long chapters but short quick reads that deal with different areas of personal and professional growth. Regardless of what industry you work in, the majority—if not all—of these 'skills' are needed in one shape or another.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dr. Alyce Reopelle’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s desire to help others achieve their full potential and is the direct result of encouragement from her colleagues, friends, and mentees she has guided over the years.
Along with an overview of the author’s life that reveals how she puts what she preaches into practice, Dr. Reopelle’s guide will provide a roadmap one needs to turn their lives around and pursue whatever life they wish for themselves regardless of any limits one thought they had.
Readers who wish to experience this motivating work can purchase “Consider Your Possibilities: You Are the Only Person Who Can Limit What You Can Do and the Journeys You Take” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
