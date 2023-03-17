Patricia Baker’s New Book, "A Simple Star," Follows a Young Girl with a Magic Wand, Which She Uses to Help Children Realize Their Dreams and be Anything They Want
Culpeper, VA, March 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Patricia Baker, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and a retired educator, has completed her most recent book, “A Simple Star”: a charming story of a magic wand that has the power to make a child anything they want to be, from a singing king to a scientist or astronaut.
Patricia Baker’s educator experience spans thirty-eight years of teaching from pre-school to graduate school, having taught Gifted Education for twenty-six years in Virginia. She was raised in Red Bank, New Jersey, and taught in New Jersey for a few years before teaching with the Department of Defense Dependents Schools in Keflavik, Iceland, Misawa, Japan, Kadena, Okinawa, and Naples, Italy. Mrs. Baker is also a local elected school board member and has been for seven years, currently serving her second term as chairman of the board. Patricia and her husband Larry are parents of two adult married daughters, Katie and Molly, and grandparents to six grandchildren.
“‘A Simple Star’ allows young children to be curious, filled with wonder, build their confidence, learn to get along, and believe in themselves,” writes Baker. “‘A Simple Star’ expresses the importance of being kind to all, listening closely, and understanding the magic lives in each of them. Each child can make a difference in today’s complicated world, a world that needs the innocence of children with ‘A Simple Star.’”
Published by Fulton Books, Patricia Baker’s book is a powerful story to help young readers understand they can become whatever they dream up, and to teach the incredible power of kindness to help one grow. With bright and vibrant artwork to help bring Baker's story to life, "A Simple Star" will help parents and guardians connect with readers of all ages to encourage confidence and believing in oneself, and to never hide one's special light that makes them unique.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “A Simple Star” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
