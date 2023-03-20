Eric Pavlik’s New Book, "Fight for Survival: The Becoming of a Man," Follows a Prince Who Must Save His Father and Learn All He Can About His Country in Order to Save It
Corning, CA, March 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Eric Pavlik, who resides in Northern California with his wife and is currently working towards retirement after working for a distribution center for the past twenty-five years, has completed his most recent book, “Fight for Survival: The Becoming of a Man”: a captivating fantasy tale that follows a young prince who must set off for a cure to help save his father, and learns of an impending invasion along the way that he must ready his kingdom for.
Pavlik shares, “Tad awakens and goes downstairs to his father’s study. As he sits down in a chair, his father begins to tell him he is dying and doesn’t know why. He tells him how his brother, Luther, helped the Dark One invade their kingdom.
“At the age of sixteen, his dad had to lead his people into battle. They fought very hard, but there were to many goblins and trolls. Then the men in black and his army came from the swamps and helped save their kingdom.
“Tad sets out with Kentrel, the captain of the Royal army. As he searches for a cure for his father, he realizes he knows nothing about the land or its subjects. He knows he must learn quick on how to survive. During his journey, Tad develops feelings for a girl that is half elf.
“He meets a knight who is wanted for treason. He finds himself being saved from the slave runners by three brothers who are on their own quest to find their family.
“Tad soon finds that they are about to be invaded again. This time by men and dragons who want the precious metals that are deep in the Dwarven Mountains. They are summoned by Tad’s father, the king, to a counsel to prepare for the invasion. Where he meets Bash of the ogres, Grundy of the dwarfs, Natharal of the elves, and Thunder of the centaurs. He learns about a giant named Bill. As he battles the invaders, he learns how to fight and trust in his instincts. He learns that the black dragon, the biggest and strongest, is trying to kill the gold dragon and her eggs. As Tad looks out at the battlefield, he realizes he has become a man. He’s fallen in love, gained some brothers. Now he needs to survive this last battle so the brothers can go find their family.”
Published by Fulton Books, Eric Pavlik’s book is a poignant coming-of-age tale that takes readers on a thrilling journey through fully realized lands, and fully realized characters that practically spring to life off the page. Expertly paced and full of surprising twists and turns, Pavlik weaves an exhilarating tale that is sure to leave readers spellbound as they follow along on Tad’s journey of self-discovery as he summons his courage to fight and save his kingdom from the brink of destruction and chaos.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Fight for Survival: The Becoming of a Man” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
