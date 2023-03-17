Deborah Brown’s Newly Released "It’s A Mind Game Life" is a Thought-Provoking Message of Seeking the Positive in Life
“It’s A Mind Game Life,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Deborah Brown, is an enjoyable opportunity for encouragement of faith as a series of insightful messages of living in God’s plan unfold.
Washington, DC, March 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “It’s A Mind Game Life”: a helpful and empowering discussion that draws from relevant scripture and personal experience. “It’s A Mind Game Life” is the creation of published author, Deborah Brown.
Brown shares, “Growing up, all we had to do was our chores and do good in school, and half of us couldn’t do that. Our parents kept things from us because it wasn’t for us. Later on in my life, as we became teens, our parents shared current events. One day, my dad said he was going to write a book; this book was called It’s a Mind Game: the Man within the Man by Sampson Brown Jr. I connected and started reading it, and before I knew it, I was relating to some parts of the book that was inspired by the power of positive thinking and the million-dollar secret hiding in your mind books. My book will teach you how to recognize and live the mind game if you want to see goodness. They need to make the change from negative to positive, and you don’t have to change the government, just yourself. I dedicate this book to my children, grands, family, and friends.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deborah Brown’s new book will draw readers in as they step back and reflect on how the key strategies found within relate to their own personal journey.
Consumers can purchase “It’s A Mind Game Life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “It’s A Mind Game Life,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories