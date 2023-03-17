Chidi Joseph-Chukwudum’s Newly Released "The Warlocks and the Twisted Nemesis: Concentric Ecclesiastical Mythics" is an Imaginative Tale of Good Versus Evil
“The Warlocks and the Twisted Nemesis: Concentric Ecclesiastical Mythics,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Chidi Joseph-Chukwudum, is an enjoyable journey of fate that will keep readers guessing as they race to discover a thought-provoking conclusion.
Baltimore, MD, March 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Warlocks and the Twisted Nemesis: Concentric Ecclesiastical Mythics”: a creative and religiously motivated fiction. “The Warlocks and the Twisted Nemesis: Concentric Ecclesiastical Mythics” is the creation of published author Chidi Joseph-Chukwudum, the third son of Sir Clifford Nnohuka Chukwudum and Lady Josephine Uchechukwu Chukwudum. He attended Omagba Primary School, Army Day Secondary School Onitsha and University of Nigeria Secondary School Nsukka (UNISEC). He had studied history and religion and acquired his bachelor’s degree in performing arts at the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) Nigeria.
Chidi Joseph-Chukwudum shares, “Someone has to find these warlocks, these conspiracy theorists, these demons that are operating to give Lucifer a perfect unchallenged platform to invade the earthly podium.
“They said the war looming is called the battle of Armageddon. Will the supernal help?
“Could Castrol fight it all? The war ahead, or are they expecting other Erewhonians to emerge?
“Unquestionably, Castrol is living in an undesirable time, even though he is supernaturally gifted by the Most Supreme. He was sought by Lucifer, fought by spiritual wickedness, and hunted by the Witch Kingdom and marine world.
“The Celestials are on his side. The laws guiding the universe are restricting. It is the battle of light and darkness.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chidi Joseph-Chukwudum’s new book will delight the imagination as readers watch an epic tale unfold.
Consumers can purchase “The Warlocks and the Twisted Nemesis: Concentric Ecclesiastical Mythics” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Warlocks and the Twisted Nemesis: Concentric Ecclesiastical Mythics,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Chidi Joseph-Chukwudum shares, “Someone has to find these warlocks, these conspiracy theorists, these demons that are operating to give Lucifer a perfect unchallenged platform to invade the earthly podium.
“They said the war looming is called the battle of Armageddon. Will the supernal help?
“Could Castrol fight it all? The war ahead, or are they expecting other Erewhonians to emerge?
“Unquestionably, Castrol is living in an undesirable time, even though he is supernaturally gifted by the Most Supreme. He was sought by Lucifer, fought by spiritual wickedness, and hunted by the Witch Kingdom and marine world.
“The Celestials are on his side. The laws guiding the universe are restricting. It is the battle of light and darkness.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chidi Joseph-Chukwudum’s new book will delight the imagination as readers watch an epic tale unfold.
Consumers can purchase “The Warlocks and the Twisted Nemesis: Concentric Ecclesiastical Mythics” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Warlocks and the Twisted Nemesis: Concentric Ecclesiastical Mythics,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories