Marty Ray Gordon’s Newly Released "Sharing the Harvest with Granddaddy Tenpenny" is an Enjoyable and Nostalgic Children’s Tale from the Family Farm

“Sharing the Harvest with Granddaddy Tenpenny,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marty Ray Gordon, takes readers to the heart of farmwork and the treasures of family tradition as readers get to know a hardworking team of mules and the family that loves them.