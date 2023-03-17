Marty Ray Gordon’s Newly Released "Sharing the Harvest with Granddaddy Tenpenny" is an Enjoyable and Nostalgic Children’s Tale from the Family Farm
“Sharing the Harvest with Granddaddy Tenpenny,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marty Ray Gordon, takes readers to the heart of farmwork and the treasures of family tradition as readers get to know a hardworking team of mules and the family that loves them.
Shelbyville, TN, March 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Sharing the Harvest with Granddaddy Tenpenny”: a delightful adventure with an important message on hard work, family, and faith. “Sharing the Harvest with Granddaddy Tenpenny” is the creation of published author, Marty Ray Gordon, a believer of Jesus Christ, a husband, a father of two sons, and a granddaddy to Aubrey Raine Gordon. Born in 1960, Gordon spent most of his time growing up in Wartrace, Tennessee, around his granddaddy, Ray Tenpenny, who was a legendary walking horse trainer.
Gordon shares, “This is a real-life story of a young boy, Marty, growing up in Wartrace, Tennessee, with his grandfather, a dog named Queenie, and a pair of mules named Mike and Spike. Follow along with Marty, Queenie, Mike, and Spike as they go on an adventurous ride at a fiddlers’ convention. Learn about the life of working with mules and sharing the harvest. Sharing God’s blessing is a principle Marty learned and experienced growing up.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marty Ray Gordon’s new book features vibrant artwork crafted by Bonnie Shields.
Gordon shares in hope of bringing family tradition to upcoming generations as he recalls the important life lessons learned alongside a dedicated and beloved grandfather.
Consumers can purchase “Sharing the Harvest with Granddaddy Tenpenny” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sharing the Harvest with Granddaddy Tenpenny,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
