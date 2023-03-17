Tamyra J. Killian’s Newly Released "The Best Day Ever!" is a Heartwarming Story of Family Connection and the Challenges of Deployed Loved Ones
“The Best Day Ever!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tamyra J. Killian, is a celebration of the joy one feels when reunited with a loved one who serves in the military.
Clarksville, TN, March 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Best Day Ever!”: a sweet story of connection that examines the sacrifices made on all sides of serving one’s country. “The Best Day Ever!” is the creation of published author Tamyra J. Killian, a dedicated mother and grandmother.
Killian shares, “At an early age, Gracie’s father was deployed with the United States Army for a tour of duty overseas. While he was away, her family did their best to keep everyday life normal until his expected return. Grace spent time with her family members who made the days feel special to her. One of those days turned out to be the best day ever.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tamyra J. Killian’s new book features illustrations created by Adora Zinkie, a high school student who aspires to be a zoologist.
Killian’s story is based on family experiences and shared in hopes of comforting other youngsters facing the separation of a loved one serving in the armed forces.
Consumers can purchase “The Best Day Ever!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Best Day Ever!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
