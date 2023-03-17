Robert Strayer’s Newly Released "Gettysburg Romance" is a Delightfully Crafted Paranormal Romance That Will Excite the Imagination
“Gettysburg Romance,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert Strayer, is a captivating tale of unexpected love and a series of mysterious encounters that set Robert Lucas on a shocking path.
York, PA, March 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Gettysburg Romance”: an engaging tale that blends history, romance, and a touch of the paranormal. “Gettysburg Romance” is the creation of published author, Robert Strayer, a retired electrician (residential/commercial/industrial) with plus-fifteen years’ experience working on industrial overhead cranes, still working full time driving high-reach forklift for his “fun job.” He runs online stores on Etsy and writes mostly children’s books in English and Spanish. He has six years’ service in the US Air Force as a law enforcement specialist from 1971 to 1977, volunteered for one-year duty working with US Army on town patrol, Okinawa 1973, and also two years working as a licensed private investigator in the state of Pennsylvania. He is married, has three daughters and six grandchildren.
Strayer shares, “Gettysburg is a picturesque town in south central Pennsylvania. Named after Samuel Gettys, who was an Irish settler and tavern owner in the late 1770s, Gettysburg became famous during the American Civil War. On July 1 to July 3, 1863, it was the scene of the bloodiest single battle of the war, with more than fifty thousand casualties. The dead were not just on the battlefield but also throughout the entire town. Hotels, stores, and houses became makeshift hospitals and morgues.
“Robert Lucas was a thirty-year-old handsome and extremely successful businessman from modern-day New York city engaged to be married to Florence, whom he had known for two years now. Florence was a successful, very wealthy, and beautiful businesswoman in the city. Robert had no choice in coming to present-day Gettysburg for the one-week business conference.
“Why did his company choose Gettysburg?
“Staying at the historic Harker House Hotel, built in 1853, he met Caroline Harker, whose family owned the beautiful old establishment. She was twenty-four years old, long brown hair, very beautiful and petite, slightly old-fashioned in her ways. When he first looked into her beautiful blue eyes, it was as if he knew her from before. Maybe they were soul mates? Maybe it was a previous lifetime? Just as Gettysburg was the turning point of the Civil War, this will be the turning point in Robert’s life. Will he go back to Florence in the big city, or will he choose young Caroline? Or does the universe and fate have other plans for him?
“The ending of this story will change Robert’s life forever and those who love him.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Strayer’s new book will have readers racing to see just who Caroline may be.
Strayer balances a believable romance with a surprise twist of fate that will delight the imagination.
Consumers can purchase “Gettysburg Romance” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Gettysburg Romance,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
