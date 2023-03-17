Watershed Security, LLC is Certified as a Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB) by the SBA
Watershed Security LLC, an ISO 9001:2015-certified provider of cybersecurity and Information Technology (IT) solutions for defense and civilian markets, has been certified as a Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB) by the Small Business Administration (SBA).
Chesapeake, VA, March 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- As a leading provider of cyber security services to the DoD and Federal Civilian marketplace, Watershed is proud to be officially recognized by the SBA through their Veteran Small Business Certification (VetCert) program. Certification with SBA allows certified VOSBs to pursue sole-source and set-aside contracts at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) under the VA’s Vets First program.
Watershed’s President & CEO, Ronald Boustedt, provided this comment: “As a Veteran of the US Navy, I have always felt privileged to have served our Nation. I am honored to be part of the SBA’s VetCert program and to have Watershed Security officially designated as a Veteran Owned Small Business in the #GovCON community. The Watershed Team is excited to continue our support for the Navy Fleet and our great warfighters. Watershed is committed to the government’s unified effort to strengthen and maintain secure, functioning, and resilient systems and critical infrastructure, all vital to safety and operational success.”
About Watershed Security LLC:
Founded in 2003, Watershed provides secure, scalable, cybersecurity and cloud-based IT solutions to government and commercial clients. Watershed specializes in cybersecurity, thus enabling our customers to meet their regulatory requirements and to maintain mission readiness at all times. In addition, we provide Program and Project Management services, IT Engineering, Integration, Operations support, and Open Source Intelligence Support to multiple federal, state and civilian customers. Watershed is headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, serving the greater Tidewater area, and has regional offices in Colorado, Arizona, Northern Virginia, and Maryland.
Point of Of Contact:
Will Swann
Sr. Director
571 642-1003
Will@WatershedSecurity.com
http://www.watershedsecurity.com
