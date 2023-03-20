Adella Mears’s Newly Released "Phonetic Activities: Consonants" is an Interactive Resource for Building a Solid Foundation for Educational Success
“Phonetic Activities: Consonants,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Adella Mears, is an enjoyable workbook-style exercise that helps young readers develop key knowledge for later reading success.
New York, NY, March 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Phonetic Activities: Consonants”: a helpful resource for any child struggling with learning basic literacy skills. “Phonetic Activities: Consonants” is the creation of published author Adella Mears.
Mears shares, “Building strong phonetic skills, step by step, is the best way to get children to read well and this text provides children with that opportunity.
“Get your littles ones excited about reading with this phonetic activity workbook. The illustrations in this text are familiar and age appropriate. Each lesson is interactive, exciting and creative. The children will have fun with the drawing, colouring and writing exercises in the text.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Adella Mears’s new book is an enjoyable educational resource within the author’s Learning for Early Earning series.
Mears shares in hopes of aiding upcoming generations to be successful and confident readers.
Consumers can purchase “Phonetic Activities: Consonants” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Phonetic Activities: Consonants,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
