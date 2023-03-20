Grace Chang Piggue’s Newly Released "Mama’s Putting You Up on Game" is a Touching Memoir That Examines the Challenges and Blessings Along Life’s Path
“Mama’s Putting You Up on Game,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Grace Chang Piggue, is a heartfelt message of hope to the author’s daughters, and all young women, who have yet to experience the heartbreaks and roadblocks that will inevitably spring up.
Downey, CA, March 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Mama’s Putting You Up on Game”: an uplifting examination of the author’s personal and spiritual journey. “Mama’s Putting You Up on Game” is the creation of published author, Grace Chang Piggue, a dedicated wife and mother of two.
Piggue shares, “Mama’s Putting You Up on Game! From uncomfortable topics like sex, drinking, and relationships, Grace Chang Piggue speaks to you straight-up as if you are one of her own daughters and brings up real-life trials she faced such as living as an immigrant to high school heartbreaks.
“Born in Toronto, Canada, yet raised in the City of Angels, she bluntly talks about her childhood to her high school graduation at Bellflower High School and how her core foundation kept her anchored in God. She keeps it one hundred and puts herself out there as she is continuously learning to be a parent through her faith and obedience in Jesus Christ. She wrote this memoir especially for her daughters to put them 'up on game,' which in turn became a healing movement and turned her testimony into His ministry.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Grace Chang Piggue’s new book will bring readers ample food for thought and spiritual encouragement as they reflect on the down to earth advice found within.
Piggue shares in hope of aiding upcoming generations in navigating the challenges and overcoming the setbacks as she openly discusses her own blessings in the lessons.
Consumers can purchase “Mama’s Putting You Up on Game” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Mama’s Putting You Up on Game,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
