Grace Chang Piggue’s Newly Released "Mama’s Putting You Up on Game" is a Touching Memoir That Examines the Challenges and Blessings Along Life’s Path

“Mama’s Putting You Up on Game,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Grace Chang Piggue, is a heartfelt message of hope to the author’s daughters, and all young women, who have yet to experience the heartbreaks and roadblocks that will inevitably spring up.